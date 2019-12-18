Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - Pastor Susan Munene of Twa Twa fame, is back with juicy sex advice to married couples.





The Overcomers Hope Ministry Church founder has advised couples to pray before and after engaging in sex- which she famously referred as ‘Game ya God’





“It is very important to pray for this game, because the origin of this game is God.





“Na kama ni Mungu ndio alianza hii game, then we need to pray about it.





“I want to put a challenge from today before and after we must pray,” says Mrs Munene









Mrs. Munene came into the limelight in November when a video of herself giving sex advice to married couples in church went viral on social media.





In the video, the preacher describes sex as the only game made by God.





She went on to state that she and her husband, who happens to be a preacher also, engage in sex everywhere, including in the car and in the kitchen.





“Sex is the only game that God created, think about it, Football, Rugby, Netball are all man-made,” she said.





“Kama kuna kitu inatufanya tukue kitu kimoja na pastor ni sex, us we can have sex anywhere, kwa gari… twa twa, Kitchen… twa twa everywhere,” she added.



Watch the video below.







