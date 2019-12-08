Sunday, December 8, 2019 - The National Police Service Commission has defended a police officer who had been accused of pick-pocketing his boss during the dramatic arrest of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.





The junior officer was caught in a viral video appearing to pick something from the senior officer’s pocket during the scuffle at Ikanga Airstrip in Voi.





The senior officer appeared startled and turned around but he couldn’t see anything as he continued to monitor the arrest fracas.









Taking to twitter, the Police service has stated that there was no such incident and termed the clip as “a misrepresentation of facts and untrue,” adding that the senior officer has confirmed that he was not pick-pocketed.





“The video clip doing rounds on social media highlighting what appears to be an act of pickpocketing by a police officer is a misrepresentation of facts and untrue.





“The Officer in Charge of Traffic Voi has confirmed that he was not pick pocketed. Equally, the police command in Voi has confirmed that the officer in question is disciplined and of high integrity,” the tweet from police service read.





Watch the video below in case you missed it.



