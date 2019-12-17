Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - Police gunned down two notorious gangsters on Monday night after a fierce shoot-out in Kayole-Junction along Kangundo Road.





The armed thugs, who have been on the police radar for some time now, were trailed from Kiambu where they had stolen a car.





When they were confronted, they opened fire and in the ensuing shootout, the thugs were shot dead while one officer was injured.





About six civilians suffered bullet wounds as the thugs who were armed with an AK-47 started shooting aimlessly.





Those injured were mostly pedestrians and boda boda riders.





The driver of the car died on his seat as police officers sprayed the car with bullets while the other gunman managed to crawl out of the bullet-riddled car into the middle of the road and proceeded to shoot aimlessly before he was neutralized.





Police recovered a gun, ammunition and a cache of crude weapons while the two bodies of the slain thugs were taken to the City Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

See photos below.



