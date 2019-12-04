Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - A concerned resident of Mwiki in Kasarani has posted photos of the bad state of roads in the area.





The roads in the area have turned into shambas after heavy rains and their leaders led by the area MP, Mercy Gakuya, don’t seem to care.





After all, the residents are just useless voting robots who are used by selfish politicians to vote them to office after every 5 years.





‘But after the leaders get into power, they vanish and leave the voting robots suffering.’

See photos.