Friday, December 6, 2019 - The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has urged members of the public to be careful when buying over the counter drugs in Nairobi.





This is after the board shutdown at least 80 chemists in the city for selling substandard drugs.





During the Thursday crackdown, 43 suspects were arrested where 10 pleaded guilty and were fined between Sh100, 000 to Sh280, 000.





“This is a joint operation alongside the police and the office of the regional commissioner and we were implementing the mapping they had given us,” said Senior Inspector of Drugs Julius Kaluai.

The Poisons Board has advised members of the public to confirm if a chemist is authorised by sending a message to health codes provided in the stores before purchasing medication.





A confirmation message will then be sent to their phones indicating whether the outlet is registered or not.





According to Kaluai, only 1889 outlets have been captured in the Pharmacy and Poisons Board’s system in Nairobi.





The board further said that the crackdown will be a continuous operation that will be executed countrywide.



