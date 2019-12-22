Monday December 23, 2019 - Controversial preacher, Apostle James Ng’ang’a, of Neno Evangelism has responded bitterly to rapper King Kaka trending song “Wajinga Nyinyi” for mentioning him in his song.





Venting his anger in a video that has since gone viral, Ng’ang’a said King Kaka is foolish and he should look for his age mates to play with.





He went on to ask the Kaka Empire boss to look for touts to talk with, because he (Ng’ang’a) is a commander, as he kept on referring to him as Kang Kaka instead of King Kaka.





He added that they live in two different worlds, further stating that the rapper’s mother is his girlfriend.





He also reiterated that the message should get to King Kaka.





