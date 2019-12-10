Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - Controversial city preacher, Pastor Victor Kanyari, known for the “panda mbegu” scandal where he asks Kenyans to plant a seed to get instant miracles, is back on radio with a new name, Bishop Samwel Maina.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that Kanyari is using the new name on Radio Jambo, where he runs a “miracle” show for 30 minutes between 4.45 am and 5.10 am.





On the show, Kanyari asks listeners for a seed offering of Sh 250 from the previous Sh 310.





The rogue preacher also has another show on a TV station called Maajabu TV, which broadcasts sermons from his church which is now based in Njiru, Nairobi.





Kanyari relocated from Nyamakima in downtown Nairobi to Njiru where foolish Kenyans are still flocking to offer seed offerings to him, in exchange for instant miracles.





In his new church in Njiru, Kanyari is offering “holy” handkerchiefs to the congregants for Ksh 100.





There’s also “miracle water” which goes for Sh 500 but when the business is bad, the prices reduce.





The church has three services, from 7 am to 11 am, each lasting about an hour.





The main service begins at 11 am and runs until 2.30pm and only members of his worship team are allowed to record the services.



