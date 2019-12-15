Sunday, December 15, 2019 -A video of a pastor bathing in church and serving his church members his bath water to drink has emerged and left social media users cursing the modern day religion.





The pastor was spotted in his boxers taking a dip in a barrel filled with water in the church’s pulpit.





Shortly after, brainwashed congregants who follow the rogue pastor blindly were spotted lining up to drink from a cup filled with his bath water.





According to him, anyone who drinks his bath water will get more blessings and instant miracles.





Instead of questioning his stupid stunts, they lined up and drunk the bath water which they believe is anointed.





Watch the video.












