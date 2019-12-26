Thursday, December 26, 2019 -It was parte after parte as Kenyans put aside their daily hustles and flocked entertainment joints to celebrate Christmas.





As we were strolling the internet to see the madness that took place in various night spots, we came across a video of a starved dude attempting to undress a scantily dressed slay queen who was high after over-indulging in alcohol.





He attempted to pull down the lady’s pencil skirt and almost undressed her.



Luckily, she didn't forget to wear a pantie.





Watch video.







