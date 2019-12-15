Sunday December 15, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is reported to have failed to meet governors who had sought to meet him over the on-going war on corruption that has so far seen three governors barred from accessing their offices.





After their attempt to meet Uhuru on Friday failed spectacularly, the governors spent the whole day deliberating on what befell Mike Sonko (Nairobi) Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu), expressing concerns on who would be the next casualty in the war against corruption that is steadily gaining momentum.





The President has been giving suspcets charged in court a wide berth at public event and his latest move to snub all of them has sparked anxiety among the governors.





The county bosses are now concerned that some State operatives may take advantage of the precedence set in Sonko, Waititu and Lenolkulal’s cases and kick whoever they want out of office.





They confirmed that they are keenly monitoring the situation and would issue a statement on Monday.





“We have noted that the rulings in the cases touching on the three governors currently in the cold, that is Sonko, Waititu and the Samburu one (Lenolkulal) have peculiar similarities, especially the bond terms.”





“The rulings are very consistent.”





“We will again meet on Monday and issue a major statement.”





“We also took note that there are several cases already before the courts over the question of governors being barred from accessing office.”





“We will wait for the courts to rule on the cases before we take a position,” said the governor.



