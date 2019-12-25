Wednesday, December 25, 2019 - Talented Kenyan singer, Otile Brown, has once again fingered his ex-girlfriend, Vera Sidika, claiming she aborted his baby because she feared the baby will not be light skin.





The Chagua La Moyo hit-maker made the same claims in 2018 in a song shortly after their messy break up.





According to Otile, Vera feared he was not light-skin enough for them to bear a ‘cute’ baby and terminated the pregnancy.





However, the socialite rubbished Otile’s claims then stating that she was on contraceptive while dating him.









Otile has reiterated his claims after the socialite, who is thought to be pregnant for her Tanzanian lover, Jimmy Chansa, shared a photo of her and Jimmy with the caption:





“We definitely gonn make one hella cute baby.”













Her post stirred a storm on Instagram with netizens reminding her that her baby may be black because she was born dark skin only that she bleached her skin.





See Otile’s rant below.