A leading National Agency is seeking to recruit a suitably qualified and highly motivated Kenyan citizen to fill the following vacant position:

Senior Principal Office Administrator

Grade 5

1 Position on Permanent & Pensionable Terms

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for the overall day to day management or administration of the office of the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

Key Responsibilities

(i) Overall day to day management and administration of the office of the Chief Executive Officer;

(ii) Managing the Chief Executive Officer’s office internal and external correspondence; liaising with relevant bodies and the stakeholders on specific details, schedules and making appropriate decisions as necessary on handling of the correspondence.

(iii) Managing and maintaining the office diary, and schedule appointments for Chief Executive Officer;

(iv) Maintaining records of outgoing mail for the Chief Executive Officer‘s office;

(v) Monitoring, screening, responding to and distributing incoming communication;

(vi) Organizing travels to attend training, workshops, conferences, meetings; and

(vii) Receiving, assisting and/or directing visitors and the public to the relevant offices, while observing protocol.

Qualifications & Skills required

(i) At least eight (8) years relevant work experience, three (3) of which must have been in executive office.

(ii) A Bachelors Degree in Secretarial Studies or a Bachelor degree in Business and Office Management or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

(iii) A Secretarial Management Course from a recognized institution lasting not less than four (4) weeks

(iv) Membership of a professional body, in good standing, where applicable;

(v) Proficiency in computer applications skills;

(vi) Demonstrated results in work performance; and

(vii) Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

(viii) Personal attributes such as; analytical skills, communication and reporting skills, strong managerial skills and ability to lead teams, mentoring, coaching and leadership skills, interpersonal and negotiation skills and a team player.

Mandatory Requirements

Applicants MUST provide the following documents on application;

i) A Signed application letter

ii) A detailed CV indicating their current and previous employers, positions held, current and expected salary, level of education and names of at least three professional referees

iii) Copies of academic and professional certificates

iv) Copy of National Identification Card or Passport

v) Valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

vi) Valid Clearance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

vii) Valid Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

viii) Current Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); and

ix) Current Report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

The organization will offer attractive salaries and benefits to the selected candidates who can look forward to a rewarding career in a professionally run organization. The successful candidates will be

offered employment on contract and permanent and pensionable terms as specified.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the stated requirements can submit applications clearly indicating the position applied for via the below address:

DN/A 1025

P.O Box 49010-00506

Nairobi

OR Dropped at the Nation Centre, Kimathi Street, Nairobi, clearly marked DN/A 1025

All applications should be submitted on or before 23rd December, 2019.

Youth, female candidates, Persons with Disability (PWD) and marginalized are strongly encouraged to apply.