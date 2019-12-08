Sunday December 8, 2019 - Political analyst, Prof Edward Kisiang'ani, has revealed that Deputy President William Ruto is the front-runner in the 2022 race to State House and is likely to become the next President.





In a post on Saturday, Kisiang'ani said if ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, will vie against Ruto in the next general election, the DP will show him dust at the ballot.





The university lecturer said his argument was backed by 'scientific analysis', and told off critics who have been blasting him for saying Ruto was most likely Kenya's 5th Head of State.





"Please don't abuse me for saying that Ruto will win the 2022 elections.”





“I have analysed the chances of Ruto and Raila scientifically.”





“Figures don't lie. Just ask yourselves; how many former provinces would go to Raila and how many to Ruto? Be honest with yourselves," Kisiang'ani posted.





However, he was quick to point out that he has nothing against the ODM boss saying he will endorse him if he wins the next polls.





"In 2022 if Kenyans elect Raila as our President, I will accept their verdict because I have only one vote.”





“However, I expect those currently hostile to DP Ruto to accept him if, as it looks likely, he wins the Presidential elections in 2022.”





“That the beauty of democracy," Kisiang'ani said.



