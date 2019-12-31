Tuesday, December 31, 2019 - NTV news anchor, Ken Mijungu, has blasted K24 presenter, Betty Kyallo for portraying ex-husband, Dennis Okari as a dead beat father.





This is after Betty took to Instagram to narrate how her 4-year old daughter with Dennis Okari, was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called ADEM (acute disseminated encephalomyelitis) that saw her stay in ICU for a whole month.









This has not gone down well with Mijungu, who took to Facebook to call out Betty and revealed that Okari raised over Sh 7 million towards Ivanna’s medical bill.





Read his post below.







