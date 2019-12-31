Tuesday, December 31, 2019- NTV news anchor, Ken Mijungu, has blasted K24 presenter, Betty Kyallo for portraying ex-husband, Dennis Okari as a dead beat father.
This is after Betty took to Instagram to narrate how her 4-year old daughter with Dennis Okari, was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called ADEM (acute disseminated encephalomyelitis) that saw her stay in ICU for a whole month.
However, Betty conveniently left out the role played byOkari during Ivanna's illness to make him look like an irresponsible father.
This has not gone down well with Mijungu, who took to Facebook to call out Betty and revealed that Okari raised over Sh 7 million towards Ivanna’s medical bill.
Read his post below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
