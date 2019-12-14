Saturday, December 14, 2019- The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has rolled out new testing guidelines for trainee drivers.





The tough and strict syllabus will see drivers get licences only after passing the elaborate test comprising theory and practical exams complete with periodic continuous assessment tests (CATs)





“The theoretical test shall consist of a continuous assessment test administered after every 40 hours of training and a final test at the end of all the units in a module. The test shall comprise a minimum of 50 multiple-choice questions,” read the NTSA guidelines.









“A performance report is prepared for each learner driver. He or she must demonstrate skills in both theory and practical lessons by attaining a pass mark of 80 percent.”





This is a shift from the current mode where new drivers are tried on the theory part on a model town roads board, which checks for proficiency in road rules.





Under the practical test the trainee driver is tested in a training yard to evaluate his ability to manoeuvre under different set conditions and then taken to the road to negotiate most traffic situations in a skilled and safe manner.





A trainee driver must pass the manoeuvre yard test before proceeding to take the road test, according to the new guidelines.





Those who fail the theory or practical tests will be subjected to a retake like those given in colleges and will not be allowed to take another test before 21 days after failing exams.





The new training guidelines will also see learner drivers delve deep into topics like traffic safety as well as study the impact of traffic crashes and acceptable alcohol limits.





Those keen to drive Public Service Vehicles will be required to master vehicle construction and controls, self-inspection of vehicles, communication on the road, speed management, emergency manoeuvres, skid control and customer care among other skills.





They will also need to be trained on anti-carjacking and defensive driving techniques.



