Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revealed that a total of 3,225 Kenyans died in road accidents this year, while 10,825 sustained injuries.





This translates to nearly 300 people perishing every month in road accidents.





In the same period in 2018, the number of road accident fatalities stood at 2,827 while 8,954 were injured.





Most accidents were reported on Sundays and Saturdays followed by Fridays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.





The report also showed that 69 per cent of accidents occurred between 5pm and 7:59am while 31 per cent of the accidents occurred during the day.





Hit-and-run incidents have caused 925 deaths this year, loss of control of the vehicle 415, overtaking improperly 225 and misjudging clearance 140.





According to the data released on Tuesday, more than 80 per cent of road accident victims who died in the period between January 1st and December 1st, 2019 are men.





The authority revealed that of those who had died up to October, 2,263 (83.3%) were men, while 459 (16.7%) were women.





The number of those seriously injured this year has also risen significantly from 4,098 last year to 5,909.





Majority of those who died in road accidents were pedestrians (1,247), followed by motorcyclists (660) and passengers (644).





Nairobi leads in the number of road fatalities (337) followed by Kiambu (233), Nakuru (181), Machakos (168), Murang’a (105) and Makueni (102).





Most victims who died were between 20 years and 44 years.



