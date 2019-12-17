Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - Notorious city fraudster and gold conman, Zaheer Jhanda, who masquerades as a businessman, has ditched Raila Odinga and joined Ruto’s Tanga Tanga camp.





Zaheer graced Ruto’s visit to Kisii over the weekend and announced that he has officially joined the Tanga Tanga camp, that is drumming up support for his 2022 Presidential ambitions.





Zaheer Jhanda was the prime suspect in a gold scam where a royal Dubai family lost Ksh 400 million.





He apologized for supporting Raila and officially joined Ruto’s camp.

Listen to Zaheer Jhanda drumming up support for Ruto’s 2022 bid.