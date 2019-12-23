Monday, December 23, 2019- Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has left team Mafisi salivating after she shared photos of her younger sister to wish her a happy birthday.





Taking to Facebook, the outspoken Jubilee Party lawmaker gushed over her younger sister, Anita Omanga, who is turning a year older.





She wrote: “Sister, you are one unique snowfall, uniquely born, uniquely grown, and, more importantly, uniquely lovable.





“I’m glad I have a sister as remarkable as you in my life. Happy Birthday,”





However, thirsty guys who have blown away by her beauty have been requesting for her contacts while others want to know if she’s taken.





Check out the photos and reaction below.















