The renaming of Moi Day is in line with former President Daniel Arap Moi’s desire that the day be commemorated as a day of service and volunteerism.

The Cabinet also proposed the amendment of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 109), to rename Boxing Day which falls on 26th December to Utamaduni Day.





Utamaduni Day will be set aside to celebrate the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage.









The proposed amendments to the Public Holidays Act will take effect once approved by Parliament.





This comes after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) task force proposed that Boxing Day should be converted to National Culture Day.





The task force said the day, December 26, should be set aside to celebrate Kenya’s diverse cultures in a bid to achieve national ethos and cohesion.





“A people who care about their national ethos will ensure that this is one of the most important Government bodies.





“Replace Boxing Day on 26 December with a National Culture Day for celebrating culture and learning about other Kenyans’ cultures (this could also be done on 1 January),” the report says.



