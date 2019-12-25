Wednesday December 25, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta directed Cabinet Secretaries and their Principal Secretaries to report to work this holiday season until the pending bills are cleared.





Speaking during an interview, Acting Treasury CS, Ukur Yatani, said that the head of state is concerned over the manner in which certain affairs are being handled.





He said that the President is concerned with the payment of goods and services procured by both the county and national governments from private groups and wants the matter cleared with immediate effect before the CSs break for holiday.





Yatani noted that the pending bills have affected the performance of different dockets as well as the entire economy of the nation.





President Uhuru Kenyatta, in his last cabinet meeting this year, ordered all Cabinet Secretaries and their Principal Secretaries not to proceed on holiday until all pending bills are paid.





“It’s unfair that after a contractor finishes their work, you stay with money…we are getting reports that some of these people owed by the government are stressed to the extent where they take their own lives,” said the CS.





