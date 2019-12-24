Our client, an NGO that provides Training to disadvantaged youth in the society with particular focus on women to enable them get equitable, qualitative learning and access to promising labour market oriented opportunities that support their pathways to safe and positive futures wishes to fill the below job openings with qualified Kenyans.





Qualified Kenyans who meet the requirements for the jobs are encouraged to apply.

Hospitality Facilitator (1), Nairobi

Position Summary: Hospitality Facilitator will be posted in one of the client’s training Centres and will be tasked to train the students on hospitality as well as getting internships and placements for them.

Duties & Responsibilities

· Training and equipping the students with Hospitality knowledge and skills.

· Follow up with students on internship and placement to monitor their progress.

· Source for internship & placement opportunities for the students.

· Ensure students maintain highest levels of discipline at all times.

· Participate in road shows to recruit students to join the program.

· Maintain and observe quality standards in curriculum delivery.

· Source for credible mentors to mentor the students.

· Ensure that students attend classes as required.

· Accompany students when going for interviews.

· Provide students with resources for studying.

· Prepare monthly student progress reports.

· Maintain an up to date record of students.

Required Qualifications

· Degree/Diploma in Hotel/Hospitality Management or equivalent qualification.

· At least 2 years working experience in Hospitality, with exposure in House Keeping, F&B service and Front Office.

· Proficiency in MS Office (MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook).

· Good presentation and communication (verbal and written) skills

· Proficiency in English and Swahili languages.

· Good facilitation skills





Entrepreneurship Facilitator (1), Nairobi

Position Summary: Entrepreneurship Facilitator will be posted in one of the client’s training Centres and will be tasked to train the students on Entrepreneurship.

Duties & Responsibilities

· Training and equipping the students with entrepreneurship skills

· Source for guest lecturers, organize field and exposures visits for the students.

· Assist students form savings groups, open bank accounts & develop a saving culture.

· Follow up with students who have started their own businesses to monitor the progress of their businesses.

· Participate in road shows to recruit students to join the program.

· Ensure students maintain highest levels of discipline at all times.

· Support the students in nurturing their business ideas.

· Source for credible mentors to mentor the students.

· Ensure that students attend classes as required.

· Provide students with resources for studying.

· Maintain an up to date record of students.

· Support students to write business plans.

· Link the youth with potential funders.

Required Qualifications

· Degree in entrepreneurship or equivalent qualification.

· Relevant training in Entrepreneurship.

· Minimum of 2 years’ experience training entrepreneurship.

· Proficiency in MS Office (MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook).

· Good presentation and communication (verbal and written) skills

· Proficiency in English and Swahili languages.

· Strong oral and written communication skills.

· Good facilitation skills





Security Facilitator (1), Nairobi

Position Summary: Security Facilitator will be posted in one of the client’s training Centres and will be tasked to train the youth on security as well as getting placements and internships for them.

Duties & Responsibilities

· Training and equipping the students with security guarding knowledge and skills.

· Follow up with students on internship and placement to monitor their progress.

· Source for internship & placement opportunities for the students.

· Ensure students maintain highest levels of discipline at all times.

· Participate in road shows to recruit students to join the program.

· Maintain and observe quality standards in curriculum delivery.

· Source for credible mentors to mentor the students.

· Ensure that students attend classes as required.

· Accompany students when going for interviews.

· Provide students with resources for studying.

· Prepare monthly student progress reports.

· Maintain an up to date record of students.

Required Qualifications

· Degree/Diploma in Criminology/Forensic Science or equivalent qualifications.

· Minimum one (2) years working experience in the related field.

· Proficiency in MS Office (MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook).

· Proficiency in English and Swahili languages.

· Good presentation and communication skills.

· Good facilitation skills.





Hair Dressing & Beauty Facilitator (1), Nairobi

Position Summary: Hair dressing & beauty Facilitator will be posted in one of the client’s training Centres and will be tasked to train the youth on Hair dressing & beauty as well as getting placements and internships for them.

Duties & Responsibilities

· Training and equipping the students with Hair dressing & beauty skills.

· Follow up with students on internship and placement to monitor their progress.

· Source for internship & placement opportunities for the students.

· Ensure students maintain highest levels of discipline at all times.

· Participate in road shows to recruit students to join the program.

· Maintain and observe quality standards in curriculum delivery.

· Source for credible mentors to mentor the students.

· Ensure that students attend classes as required.

· Accompany students when going for interviews.

· Provide students with resources for studying.

· Prepare monthly student progress reports

· Maintain an up to date record of students.

Required Qualifications

· Diploma in Beauty/Therapy/Cosmetology/Hair Dressing or equivalent qualifications.

· Minimum two (2) year working experience in the related field.

· Proficiency in MS Office (MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook).

· Proficiency in English and Swahili languages.

· Good presentation and communication skills.

· Good facilitation skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send their application letters and detailed CVs to Klemanconsulting@outlook.com by December 27, 2019.

Candidates are required to indicate the position title on the subject line of the email when applying.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Candidates are expected to quote their current and expected pay in the cover letter.

Shortlisting will be done on rolling basis.