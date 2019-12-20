RTI International

Job Vacancy: Finance Assistant

RTI International is an independent organization dedicated to conducting innovative, multidisciplinary research that improves the human condition.

With a worldwide staff of more than 4,000 people, RTI offers innovative research and development and a full spectrum of multidisciplinary services.

Universities in North Carolina founded RTI in 1958 as a centerpiece of the Research Triangle Park.

RTI is currently seeking to fill a vacancy for the Kenya Crops & Dairy Market Systems (KCDMS) Activity which is part of the Feed the Future program, America’s initiative to combat global hunger and poverty.

In this regard, USAID is partnering with RTI International on a 5-year (Oct 2017 to Sept 2022) cooperative agreement – KCDMS Activity – to help increase agricultural production and reduce poverty and malnutrition in Kenya.

The project will also spur competitive, resilient market systems in Kenya’s horticulture and dairy sectors.

We seek to recruit a Finance Assistant to be based in the Nairobi office.

Job Summary: The primary role for this position is to process day to day accounting transactions for the project. The position is specifically responsible for processing KCDMS staff advances, review of expense reports, preparation of advance status report and processing reimbursements to various beneficiaries. The position will also work with the administration team to receive and review invoices for payment processing.

Keying in of financial transactions in Quick Books is a key role for this position.

Essential Duties:

· Process KCDMS staff advance requests based on approvals.

· Review and reconcile KCDMS staff expense reports. Follow up with staff to clear/clarify any outstanding items and ensure all advances are liquidated within the policy deadlines.

· Prepare reimbursements and other allowances for KCDMS activities.

· Prepare payment vouchers ensuring that all the required support documents are attached.

· Load payments onto Stanchart platform and follow up for prompt release of funds to vendors

· Key financial transactions (advances, expense reports, beneficiaries’ reimbursements) and other financial transactions in QB accounting system. Ensure relevant documents have been scanned and linked to the transactions.

· Identify any errors with advances or expense reports and work with the supervisor to pass correcting journals.

· Perform field audit visits when required

· Ensure all financial transactions are filed sequentially in well labelled box files after booking into QB.

Minimum Required Education & Experience

· Bachelor’s Degree and 3 years of experience or equivalent combination of education and experience.

· CPA Part II is an added advantage.

Skills & Abilities

· Excellent knowledge of MS Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel

· Ability to multi-task

· Ability to work well with others

· Ability to listen and communicate well both verbally and in writing

· Ability to work independently

· Attention to detail and accuracy

How to Apply

Interested candidates should visit this link http://m.rfer.us/RTINyO6CR and apply by 3rd January 2020 at 5.00 p.m.





Job Vacancy: Community Engagement Advisor, Ethiopia

RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition by turning knowledge into practice.

The organization provides research, development, and technical services to government and commercial clients in more than 75 countries.

The East Africa Energy Program (EAEP) is a four-year project to increase on-grid electricity access, accelerate private sector investment, and improve the enabling environment of the power sector in East Africa.

RTI International leads implementation of the program, which is funded by Power Africa, a U.S. Government-led partnership coordinated by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

RTI International seeks to recruit a Community Engagement Advisor to be based in Ethiopia for this program.

Job Summary: Community Engagement Advisor will be responsible for building capacity in the Ethiopia’s electric utilities to improve community relationships understanding and communication regarding energy-related issues.

This position may have responsibilities across the East Africa region but will be based in Ethiopia.

Specific Responsibilities:

· To partner with power utilities in identifying gaps related to community and stakeholder engagement in development of power projects;

· To strengthen community engagement practices and planning to address challenges and avoid project delays or derailment;

· Provide technical leadership and drafting of community engagement deliverables (e.g. review of documents, development of terms of reference, roll out of strategies etc.);

· Support utilities to identify strategies that promote community and develop tools to enhance service delivery in the power sector;

· Support utilities to identify, strengthen and develop accountability tools that support dialogue, advocacy and oversight;

· Contribute to project efforts related to community engagement in planning, budgeting, monitoring, and evaluation of power projects.

· To network with stakeholders in the power sector and support in the implementation of laws, policies acts and legislations relevant to the energy sector.

· To assist power utilities to successfully communicate important issues (such as tariff increases, electricity theft, land rights issues) to relevant communities;

· Participate in strategic meetings with the utilities to understand the issues communities face in terms of service delivery and energy access; and

· Ensure that power utility policies, and associated implementation plans, integrate marginalized and indigenous community considerations and embrace gender equity across all offices and in all interventions.

Required minimum qualification and experience

· Bachelor’s degree in Social Science, Community Development, Development Studies, Business, or other relevant field.

· Minimum of 6 years of experience working with the local governance energy projects in Ethiopia to strengthen and develop mechanisms for engagement of civil society in advocacy and oversight

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

· Exceptional project management skills;

· Exceptional and demonstrated ability to understand and communicate diverse perspectives across stakeholders;

· Demonstrated understanding of the energy sector in Ethiopia (preferably on-grid energy);

· Demonstrated ability to identify problems and propose meaningful solutions required; fluent understanding of social and ethnic issues in Ethiopia is essential;

· Excellent oral and written skills in English is required; and

· Excellent oral and written communication skills in Amharic is preferred

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and curriculum vitae via the below link

by 1st January 2020 at 5.00 p.m.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

RTI International is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Female candidates are highly encouraged to apply