International Aid Services Kenya is a Christian Faith-based Non-Governmental relief and Development Organization operating and implementing projects in several Counties.





Our projects are in the following: Integrated Water Resource Management, Inclusive Education, Disaster Risk Reduction, Civil Society development and Humanitarian Aid programs.

IAS Kenya is seeking qualified candidates to fill the following position:

Job Title: Programme Manager

Location: Nairobi

Reporting to: Country Director

Job Purpose: To lead and Manage all IAS Kenya Programs in all aspects.

Primary working Relations: Country Director, HR /Admin, Finance Manager, Field Coordinators,

Primary Duties & Responsibilities

Plan the program- 30%

· Plan the delivery of the overall program and its activities in accordance with the mission and the goals of the organization.

· Implement program implementation as per the IAS K Strategic plan 2020-2024.

· Develop new initiatives to support the strategic direction of the organization.

· Develop and implement short/long-term goals and objectives to achieve the successful outcome of the program.

· Develop budgets and operating work plan to support the program.

· Together with Resource mobilization team, develop funding proposals for the program to ensure the continuous delivery of services.

Organize the program-20%

· Ensure that program activities operate within the policies and procedures of the organization.

· Ensure that program activities comply with all relevant legislation and professional standards.

· In consultation with the HR, participate in recruitment, well-qualified program staff.

· Ensure that all program staff receive an appropriate orientation to the organization and the programs.

· Implement the human resources policies, procedures and practices of the organization.

· Engage volunteers for appropriate program activities using established volunteer policy.

Lead the program-30%

· Ensure all staff members receive orientation and appropriate training in accordance with organizational standards.

· Supervise program staff by providing direction, input and feedback.

· Identify staff capacity development needs and make appropriate recommendations to the HR/Management.

· Communicate with partners and other stakeholders to gain community support for the program and to solicit input to improve the program.

· Liaise with other managers/head of department to ensure the effective and efficient program delivery.

· Coordinate the delivery of services among different program activities to increase effectiveness and efficiency

Control the program- 20%

· Develop monthly, quarterly, half yearly and yearly management and donor progress reports and or per need.

· Ensure that the program operates within the approved budgets

· Monitor and approve all budgeted program expenditures.

· Monitor cash flow projections and report actual cash flow and variance to the Country Director on a regular basis (quarterly/bimonthly or on demand).

· Identify and evaluate the risks associated with program activities and take appropriate action to control the risks.

· Ensure Quarterly meetings/reviews of all projects and or when necessary.

· Perform staff appraisal for direct reports.

Desired minimum qualifications & Experience

· At least 6 years of documented Programme management experience

· University Degree, preferably degree in Sociology, Social Work, Community Development, Project Management or other relevant social sciences

· Holders of Master’s degree have an added advantage.

· Experience in Project Cycle Management.

· Strong skills in managing a diverse team.

· Experience with program development, implementation, and comprehensive monitoring, evaluation, accountability and learning;

· Proven stakeholder management skills.

· Experience in writing and reviewing grant proposals and reports;

· High proficiency in computer programmes such as Outlook, Word, Excel, Skype and popular online social media, platforms and mobile apps.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualification and experience please send your CV, clearly quoting “PROGRAMME MANAGER)” as the subject to jobs@outrivalhr.com.





Job Title: Field Coordinator

Location: Tana River

Reporting to: Programme Manager

Job Purpose: To lead and manage the Tana River Program according to donor contracts, work plans and budgets in order to achieve organizational goals.

Primary working Relations: Program Manager, Country Director, Finance Manager.

Primary Duties & Responsibilities

Programme Management 40%

· Lead and Manage field project team.

· Coordinate day-to-day programme management activities, resources and information to ensure ownership of the projects by project officers and staff.

· Support project officers to implement project activities effectively, in line with donor contracts, work plans and budgets, coordinating implementation of all project activities

· Closely monitor implementation of project activities, including financial expenditures; identify problems in project implementation and report to Programme Manager and Director at the earliest possible moment

· Liaise with members of the finance team to ensure that all financial reports are reviewed and signed off in a timely manner.

· Breakdown projects into doable actions and set timeframes liaising with project officers to identify and define requirements, scope and objectives.

· Undertake Reviews of all Program Requisitions regarding project expenditure

· Participate and Provide guidance regarding the enrolment of new clients targeted by the projects.

· Help prepare project budgets and support in tracking budget utilization

Planning and Coordination: 20%

· Act as the point of contact and communicate project status to the programme beneficiaries, staff and director

· Ensure timely management of multiple lines of communication between Project officers, beneficiaries, staff, management and relaying pertinent information to appropriate parties

· Represent IAS K Programme in relevant assessments, trainings, forums and networks at County Level

· Maintain relationships with donor agencies, partners and community groups

· Promote and strengthen partnership with government relations.

Organizational Policies: 20%

· Guiding team members on the policies, practices and safeguards to be adhered to when dealing with children in schools and other stakeholders.

· Co-ordinate project planning, development and participate in proposal development.

Programme Evaluation and Development: 20%

· Receive, review of all field reports and create comprehensive donor reports

· Provide monthly, quarterly, half yearly and yearly project progress reports in the desired formats.

· Monitor project progress and handle any issues that arise

· Ensure standards and quality requirements are met through constant improvement in project interventions and support Quality Improvement Plans

· Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation, plans and reports

· Completion of the Annual Programme Review process, incorporating clear evidence of progress and challenges and adhering to internal and external reporting requirements.

Desired minimum qualifications & Experience

· At least 5 years of documented Programme management experience

· University Degree, preferably degree in Sociology, Social Work, Community Development, Project Management or other relevant social sciences.

· Hands on Experience in Inclusive Education.

· Ability to interact effectively

· Ability to work within strict deadlines.

· Be of high moral standing and personal integrity.

· Demonstrated team player with effective cross-cultural interpersonal skills.

· Strong people and performance management skills and experience.

· Excellent problem-solving, technical, managerial, and financial analysis skills and a focus on producing efficient, reliable, and cost-effective data solutions as an individual or as part of a team.

· Ability to multi-task.

· Excellent knowledge of relevant MS Office packages necessary for day-to-day work.

· Strong oral and written communication skills in English, including evidence of quality report writing and presentations.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualification and experience please send your CV, clearly quoting “FIELD COORDINATOR” as the subject to jobs@outrivalhr.com.

The Successful candidate will be expected to take up this position by latest 20 January 2019.

As a result, short listing will be done as applications are being received.