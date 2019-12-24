SOS Children’s Villages Kenya is an affiliate of SOS CV- International whose mission is to build families for children in need, help them shape their own futures and share in the development of their communities.

In Kenya, the organisation runs five Children’s Villages in Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, Meru and Kisumu.

SOS Children’s Villages Kenya also runs education and health institutions and works with local communities through Families Strengthening Programs.

We seek to recruit a dynamic mature persons to become ICT Assistant for SOS Children’s Villages – National Office.

Key Functions of the Job

The ICT Assistant will undertake various duties which include but not limited to the following:-

· Provide software and system troubleshooting and support.

· Install, maintain, troubleshoot, and update operating systems and user applications.

· Ensure that, all software on SOS Children’s Village Kenya equipment is licensed and keep record of licenses.

· Monitor network to ensure network functionality and availability to all system users.

· Install, maintain, troubleshoot, and repair cabled, wireless and other network infrastructure.

· Maintain local and server based anti-virus software.

· Ensure computer is set up prior to new hire start date and any related moves.

· Handle the relocation of computer equipment as a result of office or personnel changes.

· Work with service providers to schedule repairs and maintenance.

· Work with ISP and other outside service providers to ensure dependable operations.

· Maintaining documentation of processes, procedures, and troubleshooting guides.

· Any other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications / Abilities

· Degree in Computer Science / Information Systems

· At least 2 years relevant work experience in similar field.

· Practical experience in networked environment and support for remote users

· Extensive ability to use and support of standard micro computing applications such as Microsoft OFFICE SUITE and office 365

· Knowledge of supporting Windows client and virtual servers.

· Excellent communication skills both orally and in writing (English and Swahili)

· High quality written & oral communication ability

· Excellent interpersonal, organizational, multi-tasking and time-management skills

The position offers a competitive remuneration and benefits package.





We seek to recruit Four (4) dynamic Teachers in Biology / Chemistry, Kiswahili / CRE, Computer / Mathematics, Business Studies / Mathematics and English / Literature who are team players, people of high integrity and exemplary moral values, with at least 3 years work experience, to become a Teacher in our HG Secondary School in Eldoret, Kenya.

The Teachers will undertake various duties which include and are not limited to the following:-

· Ensure the educational development of each child, paying individual attention to each child, monitoring his/her educational progress and taking appropriate corrective action as necessary.

· Lead all activities within the assigned class and prepare lesson plans and outlines in accordance with the curriculum guidelines or requirements of the school or government.

· Act as a participating member of SOS CV KE taking particular interest in SOS children, providing them with extra support and striving to understand their educational and emotional needs and difficulties.

· Assist students through the multiple career options available and in making informed career paths and choices.

· Participate in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities as designed in the school calendar

The ideal candidate should possess the following qualities among others:

· Have a genuine liking for and interest in young people and demonstrated patience, tolerance and understanding.

· Ability to communicate effectively with students, colleagues, administrators, parents and the community at large

· Possess report writing skills.

· Significant knowledge of work and educational dynamics in the country.

The prospective candidate must be a trained Teacher and should possess a minimum of.

· Bachelor’s degree in Education- Mathematics, English & Social Studies.

· Training in Guidance and counselling will be an added advantage. The position holder must be computer literate.

· Minimum of 3 Years teaching experience.

· Must be registered by the TSC

How to Apply

If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described; send your application(stating current & expected pay) and detailed CV(with details of at least 3 referees one of which must be immediate former employer) addressed to the National Director to reach us on or before 5th January 2020 email to:

recruitment@soskenya.org