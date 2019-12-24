The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is an independent humanitarian organisation helping people forced to flee.





We work in crises across more than 30 countries, providing emergencies and long-term assistance to millions of people every year. We stand up for people forced to flee, advocating their rights.

NORCAP is a global provider of expertise that contributes to solving challenges in the humanitarian, development and peacebuilding sectors. Our ultimate goal is to strengthen the resilience, and protect the lives, rights and livelihoods of vulnerable people and communities

NRC also runs the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre in Geneva, a global leader in reporting on and advocating for people displaced within their own country.

The NRC East Africa & Yemen mission is an expanding programme. NRC started its operations in Kenya in the refugee camps in Dadaab in February 2007. NRC has WASH, Shelter, Education, Food Security and Livelihood and Information Counselling and Legal Assistant programmes implemented in the refugee camps in Dadaab and Kakuma.

All NRC employees are expected to work in accordance with the organisation’s core values: dedication, innovation, inclusivity and accountability. These attitudes and beliefs shall guide our actions and relationships.

The ICT Assistant will provide technical support in information technology to staff in Dadaab field offices, manage and administer the entire NRC Dadaab information technology infrastructure and asset Management.

The ICT Assistant reports to the Area Manager.

ICT Assistant – Dadaab, Kenya

(Kenyan National Only)

Webcruiter ID: 4171129706

Duties and responsibilities

· Implement NRC’s ICT policies and guidelines at office level

· Perform system and application migration /upgrades

· Enroll and train users on Okta and other NRC online resources

· Support NRC’s digital workplace tools (workplace, kaya, skype for business, Kaizala)

· Support and train users on use office 365 and the filing tree

· Provide service desk support through use of Freshservice ticketing system

· Schedule computer related services, maintenance and license renewals

· Ensure installation and maintenance of protection services (F-secure anti-virus)

· Plan network maintenance and audits from time to time

· Liaise with ICT service providers in particular schedule regular printer maintenance

· Attend and participate in interagency ICT meetings and provide solutions to existing challenges

· Ensure network access availability 24/7 and right size of bandwidth is available for the staff in Dadaab

· Ensure data backup is done regularly through use of OneDrive sync client

· Prepare and update a laptop/computer replacement plans

· Preform and document routine computer preventive maintenance for laptops and desktops

· Support e-learning activities in the TVET centres

· Provide user support and trainings on use of productivity applications (office suite and windows 10 professional)

· Manage Cisco Meraki network appliances (firewall, switches and access points)

· Manage and update the Asset Register.

· Ensure all NRC Asset registered according to NRC Asset SOP and donor regulations.

· Ensure NRC Asset are in good conditions and monitor maintenance if required.

· Ensure proper handover by using (Equipment Check in – Check out) form before assigning to the requester.

· Proper filling of Asset related documents (Equipment check in –check out, Waybill, Donation certificate, Asset transfer form, etc.)

· Conduct asset physical check quarterly.

· Ensure NRC staff are aware of their responsibility of NRC Asset under their custody.

Qualifications

· A minimum of a Diploma in Information Technology or equivalent qualification in ICT

· CompTIA A, N and Cisco and Office 365 certifications will be desirable

· Minimum of three years of relevant work experience in a humanitarian context

· Experience from working as an ICT Assistant in a humanitarian/recovery context

· Hands on using Microsoft, cisco meraki, Lenovo, HP, UBiQUiTi, and other ICT industry brands

· Knowledge of long distance point to multipoint transmissions in remote areas

· High level of competency in resolving hardware, software and common network problems

· Previous experience from working in complex and volatile contexts

· Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities

· Fluency in English and Kiswahili

Personal Qualities

· Handling insecure environment

· Planning and delivering results

· Empowering and building trust

· Communicating with impact and respect

· Working with people

We can offer

Commencement: As soon as possible

Duty Station: Dadaab

Duration of contract: One-year renewable, subject to funding

Salary/Benefits: According to NRC’s general directions.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online

Application deadline: 01/01/2020





Safety & Security Coordinator (Kenyan Nationals Only)

Webcruiter ID: 4171236869

Location: Lavington, Nairobi

The Security Coordinator is responsible for assisting the line management of the Kenya Country Programme in ensuring the safety and security of staff and programme implementation.

Duties and responsibilities

· Support to ensure that NRC’s security management systems are developed, strictly implemented, reviewed and updated.

· Conduct security assessments and prepare risk and situational analyses as requested

· Provide or facilitate staff safety and security training (including First Aid and Fire Safety).

· Support, training, and capacity building of security staff in all offices.

· Prepare reports as required.

· Meet on a weekly basis with the Country Director or designate to discuss and document security issues.

· Prepare analysis for the Country Director as required.

· Support on post-incident analysis and follow up recommendations.

· Be an active member of the Kenya Country Management Group.

· Compile and submit the weekly security report for the Kenya Country Programme.

· Assist in the development of the Kenya Country Programme strategy and supporting documentation as required.

· Operational supervision of guards at the Country and Regional Offices.

· Assist the Regional Security Advisor for specific regional tasks as required, in consultation with the Country Director.

Qualifications

· Minimum 3 years of experience working as a senior security personnel in a humanitarian context

· Previous experience from working in complex and volatile contexts

· Documented results related to the position’s responsibilities

· Knowledge about own leadership skills/profile

· Fluency in English, both written and verbal

· Knowledge of the security environment in Kenya and neighboring countries

· An understanding of the political context in Kenya

· Fluent Kiswahili and other languages in Kenya an advantage

Personal qualities

· Handling insecure environments

· Initiating action and change

· Empowering and building trust

· Influencing

· Communicating with impact and respect

· Strategic thinking

We can offer

Duty station: Nairobi

Contract period is for one year with possibility of extension.

Salary/benefits: According to NRC’s general directions, The candidate will observe NRC’s code of conduct and working hours for the NRC Office in Nairobi.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online

Application deadline: 01/01/2020