The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) – General Secretariat is the national administrative, facilitative and coordinative arm through which KCCB undertakes all responsibilities which express the KCCB mission in Kenya.





KCCB is the prime recipient of the grant entitled Kenya AIDS Response Program (KARP) awarded by US Centers’ for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

KCCB-KARP is seeking candidates for the following position to be based in Kisumu.

Driver Cum Messenger

Vacancy Number: KCCB-KARP/012/2019/4

Job Purpose: Facilitating and providing effective transport movement of program staff and to run office / program errands when required including:

Major Activities / Expected Results

· Drive organization vehicles safely, efficiently and professionally.

· Perform basic inspection of the vehicle before traveling and ensure that vehicles are in good condition and safe.

· Ensure cleanliness of the assigned vehicle at all times and that the vehicle is in good condition before use;

· Carry out periodic checks on assigned vehicle to determine maintenance needs and submit timely report on the same;

· Drive carefully at all times and ensure safety of passenger/s, other road users and the assigned vehicle;

· Report any incident that involves injury, damage to any passenger, pedestrian or third party property immediately;

· Ensure all vehicles related reports/log sheets are done on a monthly basis and submitted on or before the scheduled date;

· Maintain accurate and up-to-date records on vehicle log sheets i.e., fuel purchases, incident reports, accident reports and vehicle condition reports that are requested by management.

· Ensures availability of all the required documents/supplies including vehicle insurance, vehicle logs, first aid kit, and necessary spare parts in the assigned vehicle

· Keeps track of insurance and other formalities

· Ensure compliance to proper traffic rules governing road usage

· Routine errands during the day will be included

· Maintain high level of confidentiality

Qualifications & Experience

· Form four level of education

· Valid Driving License, Certificate in Mechanic, First AID Training, Defensive driving certification, Certificate of good conduct, computer literate

· 3 years relevant working experience

· Able to communicate in English and Kiswahili

· Ability to multi task, willingness to learn and positive attitude

Competencies

· Able to handle challenges and be proactive

· Be honest, respectful and trustworthy.

· Able to work under minimum supervision

· Has good interpersonal and communication skills

· Ability to multi-task, willingness to learn, has excellent attendance and positive attitude to the job

· Mature person with high level of professionalism

· Knowledge of social teachings of the Church, and Ethical principles





Driver Cum Messenger

Vacancy Number: KCCB-KARP/012/2019/5

Job Purpose: Facilitating and providing effective transport movement of program staff for program activities and meetings and to run office/program errands when required including:

Major Activities / Expected Results

· Drive organization vehicles safely, efficiently and professionally.

· Perform basic inspection of the vehicle before traveling and ensure that vehicles are in good condition and safe.

· Ensure cleanliness of the assigned vehicle at all times and that the vehicle is in good condition before use;

· Carry out periodic checks on assigned vehicle to determine maintenance needs and submit timely report on the same;

· Drive carefully at all times and ensure safety of passenger/s, other road users and the assigned vehicle;

· Report any incident that involves injury, damage to any passenger, pedestrian or third party property immediately;

· Ensure all vehicles related reports/log sheets are done on a monthly basis and submitted on or before the scheduled date;

· Maintain accurate and up-to-date records on vehicle log sheets i.e., fuel purchases, incident reports, accident reports and vehicle condition reports that are requested by management.

· Ensures availability of all the required documents/supplies including vehicle insurance, vehicle logs, first aid kit, and necessary spare parts in the assigned vehicle

· Keeps track of insurance and other formalities

· Ensure compliance to proper traffic rules governing road usage

· Routine errands during the day will be included

· Maintain high level of confidentiality

Qualifications & Experience

· Form four level of education

· Valid Driving License, Certificate in Mechanic, First AID Training, Defensive driving certification, Certificate of good conduct, computer literate

· 3 years relevant working experience

· Able to communicate in English and Kiswahili

· Ability to multi task, willingness to learn and positive attitude

Competencies

· Able to handle challenges and be proactive

· Be honest, respectful and trustworthy.

· Able to work under minimum supervision

· Has good interpersonal and communication skills

· Ability to multi-task, willingness to learn, has excellent attendance and positive attitude to the job

· Mature person with high level of professionalism

· Knowledge of social teachings of the Church, and Ethical principles

For more details about the above position, kindly visit KCCB Website: www.kccb.or.ke

NB: We encourage those who possess the above qualification to apply Online via portal: http://careers.karp.or.ke .

Applications should be addressed to:-

General Secretary

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops-General Secretariat

P.O Box 13475-00800

Nairobi.

Please apply online through the following portal: http://careers.karp.or.ke

Note: we have two vacancies for the driver position. Kindly apply only one position quoting the vacancy number

Deadline for submission of Applications: 24th December 2019

Candidates to only submit application letter and CV..