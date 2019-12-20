Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA Kenya) welcomes applications from qualified candidates for the following vacant position:





Deputy Executive Director and Head of Programmes

Job Ref: FIDA/DED/12/2019

1 Position

Job Summary: The position holder will deputize the Executive Director, in providing strategic leadership and ensure successful implementation of FIDA Kenya programmes. The post holder will also be responsible to manage grants portfolio, ensure timely submission of reports, and ensure the development of quality resource mobilization proposals.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Under the guidance of Executive Director, to manage and ensure formulation and successful implementation of FIDA Kenya programmes.

· Provide leadership, motivation, mentorship and productivity within the programs.

· Contribute to the development of programs, appropriate work plans and activities to be implemented.

· Providing technical support to programs and program officers in managing grants portfolio, analysis and information.

· Assist in developing and periodically reviewing resource mobilization strategies.

· Review and submit funding concepts and proposals in consultation with the Executive Director.

· Ensure preparation and submission of quality donor reports.

· Representing FIDA Kenya in external forums and partner activities.

· Coordinate the running of the three offices in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

· Assist the Executive Director to build and sustain effective partnerships with government, like minded organizations and other civil societies.

· Assist the Executive Director in enhancing FIDA Kenya’s visibility.

Job Specification:

· MUST be an advocate of the High Court of Kenya with a current practicing certificate.

· Have at least SEVEN (7) years post admission experience; with three (3) years in a senior management position.

· Possess a Master’s degree in Law or Social Sciences.

· NGO experience is an added advantage.





Monitoring & Evaluation Officer

Job Ref: FIDA/M&E/12/2019

1 Position

Job Summary: The Monitoring & Evaluation Officer will be responsible to design and oversee all monitoring and evaluation (M&E) activities, including ensuring full compliance with donor requirements, assisting programme team in defining outcome indicators, developing data collection tools and data collection methodologies, and leading data assessments and programme evaluation.

The post holder will ensure M&E component is well integrated at the planning stages of programme and monitor project activities on a regular basis to ensure project impact.

Reports to: The Deputy Executive Director and Head of Programmes

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Monitor development and implementation of programme activities included in annual work plan with particular focus on results, impacts and lesson learning.

· Promote results-based approach to M&E, emphasizing on results and impacts.

· Follow up on monthly reports from staff on programme progress against work plan and provide feedback highlighting areas of concern and progress and ensure their timely submission.

· Facilitate, design and implement M& E tools.

· Undertake and facilitate the implementation of M&E plan, regularly revising and updating performance questions, indicators, methods and formats.

· Identify problems with the M&E system and modify the system, as necessary.

· Ensure that staff are receiving adequate support to be able to implement their M&E functions.

· Create a knowledge management strategy and framework.

· Organize and provide refresher training in M&E for staff.

· Any other duties assigned by the supervisor from time-to-time.

Job Specification:

· Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences, Project Management or Statistics.

· At least THREE (3) years’ experience in monitoring & evaluation, project management, networking, donor relations and developing/writing project proposals.

· Experience with Monitoring & Evaluation systems in NGO context.

· Experience in proposal writing and resource mobilization strategies.

· Proficiency in statistical computer packages e.g. SPSS, STATA, EPI-INFO etc.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who fully meet the above criteria should send a cover letter and detailed CV to

The Executive Director,

FIDA Kenya,

E-mail: recruitment@fidakenya.org

by Tuesday, 31st December 2019.

The application MUST include contacts of three referees one of whom must be a former supervisor, expected salary, daytime contact, job title and job reference number.

Only email applications will be considered, and only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

FIDA Kenya is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on any basis including age, gender, sex, race, ethnic origin, social origin, disability, religion, and marital status.