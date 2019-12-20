The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an international non-profit, non-governmental organization that carries out high quality, policy-relevant research on population, health and education issues facing sub-Saharan Africa.





Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action to improve the lives of all Africans.

The Center seeks to fill the position of Temporary Research Officer to support one of its projects.

Core Competencies

· Proficiency in GIS and Remote sensing analysis and software (QGIS; ESRI ArcGIS suite, ENVI, ERDAS Imagine, IDRISI)

· Experience in capacity building/training and guidance development for: GIS data collection and GIS data analysis

· Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously and maintain a system of tracking, monitoring, and prioritizing tasks and projects

· Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills and ability to work in a culturally diverse team

· Excellent writing and oral communication skills

Major Responsibilities

· Process, extract and analyse data from satellites, or ground-based platforms, using image analysis software and Geographic Information Systems (GIS)

· Develop and maintain databases for remote sensing and related geospatial project information.

· Coordinate collection of supporting field survey data, to corroborate remote sensing data analyses

· Development, review and translation of research tools, field and training manuals for data collection

· Recruitment, training and supervision of GIS field interviewers

· Coordinate field logistical activities and prepare routine progress reports

· Develop training manual to train non-technical stakeholder on the use of geospatial technology

· Participate in conducting literature reviews and report writing

· Assist the research team in other project-related activities

Qualifications and Experience

· Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Geomatic, Geospatial Engineering, GIS, Geography, Surveying or other Earth Sciences

· At least one-year experience in GIS data collection, management, analysis, capacity building, and mapping

· Experience in handling large health and household survey data

· Experience in capacity building/training and guidance development for: GIS data collection and GIS data analysis

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their electronic application including a cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees, via email to cvs@flexi-personnel.com, by close of business December 27, 2019.





The Center seeks to recruit an Accounts Assistant to work within its Finance Unit.

Duties / Responsibilities:

· Code and post transactions into the financial system ensuring adherence to financial procedures;

· Prepare bank reconciliations;

· Make inquiries on matters pertaining to bank accounts;

· Ensure payment documents are properly supported and duly approved prior to posting;

· Provide support for financial transactions for project reporting;

· Provide financial information for planning, budgets and status on program activities;

· Maintain the fixed assets register;

· Make payment for VAT and withholding tax, ensure returns are filed per statutory requirements and process VAT accounts reconciliations; and

· Ensure proper records management and compliance with both internal and external requirements.

Qualifications, Experience and Skills:

· Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field;

· Must be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA II) or Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) equivalent;

· At least 1 year’s post qualification experience;

· Strong computer skills and exposure to ERPs;

· Strong analytical skills;

· Superior communications skills, verbal and written, including the ability to engage effectively with staff at all levels;

· Strong organizational, analytical and interpersonal skills; demonstrated ability to follow assignments through to completion;

· Ability to meet strict deadlines;

· Demonstrated strong moral and ethical foundation; and

· Must have a high level of initiative and ability to work independently.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by email to jobs@aphrc.org with the subject ‘Accounts Assistant’ by January 17, 2020.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P. O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org