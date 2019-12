“Health is a social, economic and political issues and above all a fundamental human right. Inequality, poverty, exploitation, violence and injustice are at the root of ill-health and the deaths of poor and marginalized people. Health for all means that powerful vested interests have to be challenged, and that political and economic priorities have to be drastically changed. This Charter encourages people to develop their own solutions, and to hold accountable local authorities, national governments, international organizations and corporations.”