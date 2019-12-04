Wednesday December 4, 2019 - Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei, condemned Interior CS, Fred Matiang'I, hours after his release, saying that his arrest was politically instigated.





Through his Personal Assistant, Cosmas Rop, the Jubilee Senator confirmed reports that Matian'g'i allegedly issued threats to him.





On Monday, Matiang’i allegedly vowed to arrest the close ally of DP William Ruto within 24 hours, and on Tuesday, the Senator was finally arrested and later released on a Ksh300, 000 cash bail or Ksh500, 000 bond.





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers said that he was arrested over hate remarks he allegedly made at Kilibwoni Primary School on August 17, 2019.





However, Rop argued that the real motive behind his arrest was his castigation of CS Matiang'i on Saturday.





"You can recall that over the weekend, the Senator demanded that the CSs do their job and stop engaging in politics.”





"He also stated that no intimidation will deter them from supporting DP.”





“His arrest was politically motivated," the PA argued.





During a fundraiser in Kirinyaga County, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i lashed out at DP Ruto's allies who had b een constantly attacking him and his Permanent Secretary, Karanja Kibicho.





He urged them to allow CSs to undertake their duties without pressure and intimidation.





In August 2019, the Senator was arrested at his Eldoret home over alleged incitement remarks he made against critics of DP Ruto.





The Senator was recorded declaring that any threats to Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid will be dealt with accordingly.





“Keep on insulting the Deputy President but just know that as part of his loyal supporters, we are marking and profiling all his detractors and at the opportune time, we will deal with all of you,” stated the Senator



