0 , ,
A+ A-

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - These two mannerless revelers nearly broke necks in a concert after they took to the dancefloor and started stimulating sex as everyone watched.

The starved dude wasted no chance after the hot-blooded slay queen offered her body freely to him.

He dry humped the well endowed slay queen who was rocking a tiny booty short, leaving little to the imagination of revelers.

The skinny dude looks like a pro in between the sheets.

Perhaps that’s why women love skinny dudes.

Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top