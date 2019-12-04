Wednesday December 4, 2019 - Ndaragua Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, has predicted the man who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.





In an interview with K24 on Tuesday, Kioni who currently supports Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential quest in 2022, said Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is the best candidate to succeed the “Son of Jomo”.





“Musalia Mudavadi is the best person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, though he is yet to announce his presidential bid in 2022,” Kioni said.

On the 2018 truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, he referred the handshake as a historical sign, though it might not enjoy the approval of everybody.





He said that this will be facilitated by the emergence of ideologies like the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which seeks to spend the constitution to make the country better.





"It doesn’t matter what you want to think about the handshake but from that, we have the BBI and all the other stories will remain in the books of history," he said.



