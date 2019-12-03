Tuesday, December 3, 2019 -Heavy rains have continued wrecking havoc in different parts of the Country even as Metrological department warn Kenyans to prepare for a wet December and take pre-cautionary measures, especially those living in areas prone to flooding.





Photos shared on social media shows residents in some parts of Western accessing their homes through boats due to heavy floods.





Their houses are submerged in the floods and their farms turned into small lakes.





See photos.



























