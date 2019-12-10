Tuesday December 10, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has shared a startling prediction about what may befall embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.





Speaking during an interview with the media, Kuria revealed that Sonko was bound to lose his elective post by March 2020.





"I think we shall be looking at a by-election in Nairobi by April or March," he stated.

He went on to explain how Sonko's decision not to appoint a Deputy Governor was bound to be his major undoing, because it could force President Uhuru Kenyatta to suspend the County Government.





Kuria argued that if a power vacuum arose and Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Beatrice Elachi's 60-day mandated interim reign elapsed, the County would be dissolved.





According to the Constitution of Kenya, Chapter 11, Part Six, the President has the right to suspend an entire County if need arises.





According to Kuria, Sonko's prosecution was politically orchestrated to create another 'bedroom' scenario to be used by warring political factions to determine who was superior.



