Saturday December 14, 2019-

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has said he will never allow Nairobians to be harassed by cartels inside city hall.





The governor, who was barred from office over corruption cases facing him, said despite being out he will fight cartels who are planning to harass Nairobians.





In a statement on Facebook, Sonko alleged that cartels are using all means to steal public resources as well as forcefully acquire land from the Nairobians through fraudulent court orders.





“We shall NOT allow cartels to harass Nairobi Residents and property owners like Widow Mary Ocholla using fraudulent court orders. Let the OCS Buruburu Police Station, who is supposed to enforce the illegal court order obtained by LANDMARK, take notice that the land NAIROBI/BLOCK 73/863 belongs to widow MARY OCHOLLA and GLAD TIDINGS LTD and the tenant's CITY CHURCH, KINDER START ACADEMY and SAFARICOM LTD are their only tenants. LANDMARK PROPERTIES INTERNATIONAL LTD has no claim on that land whatsoever and cannot purport to obtain a court order against another person's land and require police to enforce it,"Sonko stated.





“Let me put these cartels on notice because I am told that immediately I was put in even the land grabber of the South C Akiba Estate Playground is trying to excavate the remaining land day and night. We are as vigilant as ever and shall NOT let you take what belongs to Nairobi Residents and we shall continue to repossess and return the public property that has been stolen back to wananchi by all means," Sonko added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



