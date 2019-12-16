Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has vowed to launch his own newspaper to rival Daily Nation and Standard Newspaper which he termed as gutter press.





In a Facebook post on Monday, Sonko who is accused of siphoning Sh 357 million from Nairobi County, faulted Daily Nation and Standard for running sensitive headlines with malicious intentions.





According to the governor, the two local dailies published what he claims as gossip with misleading information.





He added that he will name the local newspaper Sonko Daily where he will address everything about himself.





The governor also said that he is not happy with propaganda saying the nation will not grow if we continue to engage in spreading propaganda at the expense of development.





“Our nation can't grow if kazi ya Newspapers Editor Ni Mehememe kila Siku, Sonko,Sonko, Sonko, I wish they utilize those spaces and advertise available jobs and Tenders within Nairobi City Government. Kenyans wamechoka (tired) na useless headlines give them contents that can change their lives in a positive way...Wakiendelea hivyo ( If they continue like that) I will come up with My own Newspaper "Sonko Daily" which will cover Education, Business, County News, Jobs Available in Kenya and the usual Sonko Mehememe(gossip) which will be free to everyone nione ( I see) what they will be writing,” Sonko said.



