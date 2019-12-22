Monday December 23, 2019 - Acting Nairobi city county secretary Simon Leboo Ole Morintant has been unmasked.





This is after a lady in her mid-thirties claimed that Leboo befriended her, exploited her sexually but has now dumped her only to engage her friend.





According to the lady, her efforts to reach Leboo have been unsuccessful and her calls has gone unanswered.





Armed with hard evidence, the lady showed her romantic WhatsApp message exchanges between Leboo and herself.





In one of the messages, Leboo suggest to meet her at secret city hideout for a sex marathon.





The woman also has one her mobile phone pictures taken together with Leboo.





Leboo is now the acting governor for Nairobi County now that Mike Sonko, who was running the county with a deputy for almost two years, has been barred from accessing his office due to corruption.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



