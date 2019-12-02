Monday December 2, 2019 -Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, for politicking at the expense of performance.





In a Facebook post, Ngunjiri said Kiunjuri failed the President when he attended the meeting of Mt. Kenya leaders in Meru, where they discussed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) following its release.





He said Kiunjuri's decision to attend a political meeting went against Uhuru's order, and thus he should be dismissed.





"Mwangi Kiunjuri must go.”





“Mwangi Kiunjuri is trying to provoke the President so that he can be fired, and then he can come to the Mt. Kenya people as a victim and mobilize as a renegade.”





“We - the Mt Kenya people - are not foolish.”





“This man has completely failed our region despite having such a critical docket.”





“We are now demanding that he be fired - ourselves - then we will see what lies he will come to us with. Watch this space," he posted.





Mwangi was among leaders from the Mt Kenya region who attended a meeting in Embu last week.





The President has in the past warned Cabinet Secretaries against engaging in politics, adding that those who engage in the next will face stern action.



