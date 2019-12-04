Wednesday December 4, 2019 - Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed that National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi was broke like a church mouse when Uhuru/ Ruto were elected into office in 2013 and he took over as Speaker of the Lower House.





In a war of words with Muturi on Tuesday, Ahmednasir who in social circles is known as Grand Mullah also said Muturi was a drunkard who would have died in his village in Siakago, Embu County, but President Uhuru Kenyatta saved him from death when he marshalled his troops to elect him as Speaker.

The two engaged in a war of words after Muturi referred to Ahmednasir as a “proxy of somebody” when he opposed the implementation of BBI Through referendum.





Muturi who is a close ally of Uhuru wants BBI implemented in a plebiscite.





“Proxy to whom?”





“I am from Mandera…self-made.”





“NO ONE in power ever made me a favour…Unlike you who would have died DRUNKEN in SIAKAGO…if it wasn’t for the KINDNESS of H.E Uhuru.”





“You had zero cent in your account when JUBILEE was elected in 2013…today you are a BILLIONAIRE,” Ahmednasir told Muturi.



