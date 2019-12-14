Saturday December 14, 2019-

Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has insisted that he will support the alliance between Deputy President William Ruto and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka because it will address problems facing common Mwananchi.





Muthama who was speaking on Saturday said the alliance between Ruto and Kalonzo, who are both hustlers, is also necessary because of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Muthama, who was among the most vocal NASA leaders, said that the BBI is a scheme to block the Kamba nation from power.





He went ahead to ask the Kamba community to wake from slumber in order to enable one of their own rise to power.





Muthama affirmed that the alliance between Kalonzo and DP Ruto is among the ways that can make the community have a share of the national cake.





“Kamba people must wake up, it is now or never because it’s clear we are being played in the BBI framework and there is a grand scheme to sideline and lock us out of the next government,” Muthama stated.



