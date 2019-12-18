Wednesday December 18, 2019 - Political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has yet again taken a swipe at celebrated rapper Kennedy Ombima, alias King Kaka, over his latest controversy.





This is after the rapper on Tuesday reported at DCI headquarters in Nairobi for allegedly being summoned even though detectives rubbished the statement.





Detectives accused the rapper of tagging the DCI along for publicity, arguing that nobody had summoned him over the controversial hit "Wajinga Nyinyi".









Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru had on Monday threatened to instigate civil proceedings against the rapper for allegedly defaming him, a move which was backed by Prof. Ngunyi.





And in yet another tweet on Tuesday, Ngunyi dismissed King Kaka's predicaments as "nonsense", suspecting foul play in the entire police summons.





"As we CELEBRATE this KAKA nonsense, REMEMBER this: MINORITY evil is ORGANIZED. Majority GOOD is Disorganized. #iStandWithKaka," he wrote.





King Kaka was accompanied to the DCI by a host of high profile leaders among them Boniface Mwangi, Charles Njagua, who also doubles as Starehe MP and lawyer Ekuru Aukot.





While addressing the media, King Kaka on Tuesday insisted that his song reflects what happens in the society especially in Kenyan context.



