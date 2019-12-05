Thursday December 5, 2019 - Renowned political activist, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta lambasted leaders opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Mt Kenya region.





On Wednesday, Uhuru who was speaking in Mangu, Kiambu County, read riot act to leaders critising BBI, vowing to teach them a lesson during the 2022 presidential elections.





According to Ngunyi, Uhuru pretended to be furious with Mt Kenya leaders but the man he is angry with is his deputy, William Ruto.





Ngunyi said Ruto has taken Uhuru’s bedroom, which is Mt Kenya, the same way he almost took Raila Odinga’s Kibra bedroom.





“Ruto LOVES other people's BEDROOMS.”





“He invaded Babaman's BEDROOM in Kibra.”

“Now he is deep into #UhuruKenyatta BEDROOM in GEMA.”





“This is WHY Uhuru is ANGRY!!”





“Would you be ANGRY if you FOUND Ruto in YOUR bedroom?” Mutahi asked on Thursday





Sources within the presidency said a research conducted by National Intelligence Service (NIS) shows that Ruto controls more than half of Mt Kenya region





According to the study that was shared to President, Dr Ruto controls Muranga, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru and Embu Counties.



