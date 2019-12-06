Friday December 6, 2019 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is the one that caused President Uhuru Kenyatta to lose his cool on Wednesday to the point of lashing out at the anti-BBI team.





In a post on Thursday, Ngunyi said the Head of State was angry because his deputy has 'invaded' his political backyard of Mount Kenya.





Ngunyi termed the DP as a politician fond of storming other people's political 'bedrooms' and gave the just concluded Kibra parliamentary by-election as an example.





"Ruto LOVES other people's BEDROOMS."



"He invaded Babaman's BEDROOM in Kibra."



"Now he is deep into #UhuruKenyatta BEDROOM in GEMA.”





“This is why Uhuru is angry! Would you be angry if you found Ruto in your bedroom?" Ngunyi posed.

These sentiments came barely a day after a visibly angry Uhuru told off some leaders he accused of politicising the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report which he unveiled last week.





Speaking in Mang'u in his Kiambu County backyard on Wednesday, the President further said politicians should not assume he is a fool just because he has maintained silence over his 2022 successor.





"They see me silent and think ‘he is just there and knows nothing’."





"There is nothing I do not know and when the time comes, I know those who speak and they are not those who are speaking now," he said.





Uhuru made the remarks days after leaders from Mt Kenya allied to Ruto met in Embu and declared they will support the BBI report to be implemented through Parliament.



