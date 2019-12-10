Tuesday December 10, 2019 - Renowned Political Scientist, Professor Mutahi Ngunyi, has weighed in on the dramatic arrest of Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, saying DPP Noordin Haji and DCI George Kinoti should be held responsible.





In a post on Tuesday, Prof Ngunyi expressed his reservations about the manner in which the arrest was executed.





He agreed with ODM leader, Raila Odinga, who held the view that the arrest was disrespectful.





According to Ngunyi, the arrest could have been made in a more professional manner and less of drama.

"I agree with Raila.”





“The way they arrested Sonko was disrespectful.”





“Kinoti’s and Haji's braggadocio harmful to a well-meaning President!" he said.





The Nairobi County boss was dramatically arrested in Voi on Friday, and later flown to Nairobi, where he was holed up at the EACC headquarters, before being transported to a police cell outside the city.





He was arraigned in a court of law on Monday to face an array of corruption charges leveled against him.





In addition to corruption charges, the police are also seeking to charge Sonko for resisting arrest and injuring a police officer



