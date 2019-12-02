Monday December 2, 2019 - Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, has implicated some top unnamed State officials in an alleged ongoing plot to frustrate Deputy President William Ruto.





Speaking during an interview on Monday, Murkomen claimed that the officers, who are close to President Uhuru Kenyatta, have among others, been sidelining Ruto in his cross-country trips.





According to him, these men have made several phone calls to keep County Commissioners and their deputies off Ruto's functions, with the sole intention of humiliating him.





"Severally, County Commissioners and their deputies have been receiving calls not to attend functions the Deputy President is attending (Imekuwa mara mingi County Commissioners na Deputies wao wanapigiwa simu wakati Deputy President anakuja eti pale DP anaenda wasikuje)," Murkomen stated.





He said that were it not for the intervention of Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, Ruto would be getting complete isolation during such instances.





Murkomen said that Mutyambai remains one of the few top police officers who has chosen to do his job fairly, by embracing everyone, as the unnamed others take sides.





"I thank Inspector General Mutyambai for not participating in these issues and carrying out his job well (Namshukuru Inspector General of Police Mutyambai kwa kunyangia haya mambo na kufanya kazi yake vyema)," he added.





The Senator independently took shots at Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, and PS Karanja Kibicho, accusing them of disrespecting Ruto during his rant in Kirinyaga County on Friday.



