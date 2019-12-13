Friday December 13, 2019 - Murder suspect, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, has sued President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s Government over alleged mistreatment while being incarcerated at Manyani Prison in Voi.





In an affidavit through his lawyer, Wilson Nandwa, Jowie claims that his life is in danger and urged the court to protect him.





“The applicant is being subjected to inhumane treatment in a cell infested with snakes and a dirty blanket full of bedbugs and lice,” part of the affidavit reads

Jowie further alleges that an officer identified as Mr. Lekulal and others at Kamiti Maximum Prison physically assaulted him for no apparent reason.





The accused, who is on trial for the murder of Monica Kimani also claims that Mr. Lekulal warned him that he will ‘throw him into a hole that he will never come out of’.





According to Jowie, it was after this threat that he was transferred from Kamiti Maximum Prison to Manyani.





He also said he is currently on a hunger strike due to mistreatment.



