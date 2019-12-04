Wednesday December 4, 2019 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has cautioned Kenyans against being misled by politicians on how to implement the just launched Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Tuesday, Mudavadi said that the leaders calling for a referendum as well as those opposed to the same are missing the point.





Deputy President William Ruto wants the initiative implemented through a parliamentary process while Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, wants the initiative implemented through a referendum.





Mudavadi faulted the two for taking hardline positions on BBI yet Kenyans are yet to read the document and decide the way forward.





He also faulted the BBI task force for not setting the modalities on which the report was supposed to be implemented.





"I caution Kenyans not to fall, a victim of the alleged pro - parliament, and pro-referendum insincere calls by some leaders," Mudavadi said.





"Instead of Building Bridges, people are dismantling them. We are seeing people jumping to the conclusion that are you pro-parliament or are you pro-referendum again they are missing the point because if you look at the terms of reference of the BBI," Mudavadi added.





