Sunday December 15, 2019-

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday left many tongues wagging after he chose leader of the Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi to accompany him to Garissa.





Mudavadi, who has been critical of the political detente between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga, seems to have abandoned his self-proclaimed title of official leader of the opposition.





Uhuru and Mudavadi opened a solar project in Garissa and they returned together to Nairobi using a military chopper.





Speaking after the event, Mudavadi dismissed claims of a possible political deal, stating that he was invited for the functions by the Head of State.





"I was invited by the President to accompany him to the events in Garissa, anyone would be reading too much beyond that," Mudavadi said.





Mudavadi also said President Uhuru Kenyatta is his personal friend and he can invite him to wherever he likes and urged Kenyans not to read too much on his association with the Head of State.



