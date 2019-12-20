Friday December 18, 2019 - Naivasha MP, Jayne Kihara, has urged Mt. Kenya voters to repay the debt they owe Deputy President William Ruto by voting for him in 2022.





According to her, Mt Kenya region voters owe Deputy President William Ruto big time, having supported President Uhuru Kenyatta twice.





She insisted that Mt. Kenya region has not abandoned the covenant with DP William Ruto adding that such an eventuality does not exist.





"Come what may, we are Christians and we agreed 10 for Uhuru and 10 for Ruto.”

“We have not heard the break of Uhuruto.”





“If it has, then bring evidence," she said.





"We cannot cheat him (Rut) having helped us.”





“We formed Jubilee administration in Nakuru.”





“When Nakuru decides, just know it's a reflection of the entire country.”





“We are not abandoning our initial position," she added.





Ruto backed Uhuru in 2013 and 2017 but the pair seems to have gone separate ways if divisions within Jubilee are anything to go by.



