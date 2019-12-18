Wednesday December 18, 2019 - A section of Gatundu South residents took to the streets to protest against area MP Moses Kuria's alleged disrespect of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The residents carried placards on which they had scribbled different messages to Kuria, urging him to respect Kenyatta.





"It's going to get worse when you come back!" one Walobwa Justus tweeted.









Kuria, who is in Massachusetts, US, retweeted the same tweet which seemingly was a warning to the legislator.





However, other reports alleged that the demonstrators had been paid by Kuria's rivals to demonstrate and cause chaos in Gatundu South.





"Seems like Kieleweke could only pay 20 people for the demos against Kuria.”





“As I always say, a majority of mountain people are busy earning a living silently," one Thuo Kimani argued.





A rally to drum up support for Kuria's replacement is in the offing, spearheaded by the politicians allied to the head of state.



